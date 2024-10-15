Gophers looking to build on Year 2 under Dawn Plitzuweit

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team opens its second season under Dawn Plitzuweit in about three weeks, hosting Central Connecticut State on Nov. 4.

Plitzuweit led the Gophers to 20 wins last season, and a trip to the WNIT title game. Minnesota has six new players on this year’s roster, with three seniors among their four incoming transfers and two freshmen.

The Gophers are led by the returning trio of Mara Braun, Amaya Battle and Mallory Heyer. Plitzuweit, Braun and Sophie Hart met with reporters on Tuesday at Athletes Village to talk about the season ahead.

Why it matters

Braun (17), Battle (12.1), Grace Grocholski (10.8) and Hart (10.8) were the Gophers’ top four scorers from last season, and they’re all back. Heyer was close to averaging a double-double, with 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

"We have more depth, which is great. We have more athleticism across the board. We have more understanding, so this summer we were able to focus on three key areas – offensive efficiency, ball handling and defensive disruptiveness," Plitzuweit said.

Braun is healthy after injuries her first two seasons, and Hart says this team has aspirations of an NCAA Tournament. That’s after wins over Pacific, North Dakota State, Wyoming and Troy in the WNIT last year.

"We’re ready to roll. We have our eyes set on a tournament run this year," Hart said.

What’s next

The Gophers open the season Nov. 4 against Central Connecticut State at Williams Arena. They open Big Ten play at Nebraska Dec. 8.