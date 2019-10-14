Expand / Collapse search

Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 12: Kamal Martin #21 of the Minnesota Gophers tackles Wan'Dale Robinson #1 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter of the game at TCF Bank Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ( Hannah Foslien/Getty Images )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after the team’s 34-7 win over Nebraska Saturday. 

Martin made a career-high 15 tackles during Saturday’s game. He now leads the Gophers with 41 tackles, despite only playing in four of the Gophers’ six games. He also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup so far this season. 

The 6-0 Gophers are now ranked No. 20 in the nation and are tied with Wisconsin for the top of the Big Ten West. Next up is Rutgers on Saturday in . Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.
 