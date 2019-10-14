Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

article

Minnesota Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after the team’s 34-7 win over Nebraska Saturday.

Martin made a career-high 15 tackles during Saturday’s game. He now leads the Gophers with 41 tackles, despite only playing in four of the Gophers’ six games. He also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup so far this season.

The 6-0 Gophers are now ranked No. 20 in the nation and are tied with Wisconsin for the top of the Big Ten West. Next up is Rutgers on Saturday in . Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

