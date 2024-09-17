Gophers Kerry Brown named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

article

The Brief The Gophers are 2-1 after a 27-0 win over Nevada on Saturday The Gophers have gone 10 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown, and have consecutive shutouts for the first time in 62 years Kerry Brown had two interceptions to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors



University of Minnesota defensive back Kerry Brown on Monday was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Brown, a redshirt freshman, had his first two career interceptions in the first half of Saturday’s 27-0 win over Nevada at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers have gone 10 straight quarters without allowing the opposing offense to score a touchdown.

Why it matters

The Gophers have their first consecutive shutout wins since the 1962 season. Two weeks ago, they beat Rhode Island 48-0.

Brown’s two interceptions led to 10 Gophers’ points. His first interception came on a diving play near midfield after Jah Joyner put pressure on Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis. His second came after jumping a route over the middle, and he retuned it 17 yards to set up a Minnesota touchdown.

Brown is the first Gopher defensive player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Justin Walley in 2021.

What’s next

The Gophers host Iowa in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale to open Big Ten play Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.