Expand / Collapse search

Gophers Kerry Brown named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

By
Published  September 17, 2024 12:20pm CDT
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) celebrates with teammates after getting an interception during the college football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 14, 2024, at Huntington Bank ((Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota defensive back Kerry Brown on Monday was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Brown, a redshirt freshman, had his first two career interceptions in the first half of Saturday’s 27-0 win over Nevada at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers have gone 10 straight quarters without allowing the opposing offense to score a touchdown.

P.J. Fleck on Iowa week: 'I do like bacon'

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck held his weekly news conference on Monday as Minnesota opens Big Ten play against Iowa Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale.

Why it matters

The Gophers have their first consecutive shutout wins since the 1962 season. Two weeks ago, they beat Rhode Island 48-0.

Brown’s two interceptions led to 10 Gophers’ points. His first interception came on a diving play near midfield after Jah Joyner put pressure on Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis. His second came after jumping a route over the middle, and he retuned it 17 yards to set up a Minnesota touchdown.

Brown is the first Gopher defensive player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Justin Walley in 2021.

What’s next

The Gophers host Iowa in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale to open Big Ten play Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.