Gophers guard Mara Braun invited to USA Basketball 3-on-3 Trials

article

Former Wayzata standout Mara Braun came to the University of Minnesota as one of the top point guards in the country last season.

She might be able to call herself an Olympian in the near future.

Next month, Braun get a chance to compete for a spot on the U.S. Women’s National 3-on-3 Team. The Gophers announced on Thursday Braun has received an invite to participate at the 3-on-3 Women’s Senior National Team Trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado next month. It’s the primary event to determine the players who will complete on the U.S. Women’s National 3-on-3 Team in 2023.

Braun will be back for her sophomore season with the Gophers after leading the team in scoring as a freshman at 15.6 points per game. She was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team and led Minnesota in made 3-pointers (65), free throws (84) and was second in steals (44). She was the first Gophers’ freshman to lead the team in scoring since Rachel Banham.

She was the first player to announce from the talented freshmen class that she would be back for her sophomore season after Lindsay Whalen made official that she was stepping down as Gophers’ coach after five seasons. Teammates Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway are joining her.

By competing at the Olympic Trials, Braun will also be considered for the World Cup, Pan American Games, AmeriCup and other international event. It will also put her in consideration for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.