Gophers guard Braeden Carrington to take leave of absence from basketball team

article

University of Minnesota men’s basketball sophomore guard Braeden Carrington announced Tuesday he’s taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on his mental health.

Carrington made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram.

"There's areas of my life I am looking to improve and must step away from the program and put myself first. I plan on returning to the team when the time is right. For now please respect my space and allow me to ultimately do what's best for me. Thank you gopher fans," Carrington said.

Carrington has started all 10 games for the Gophers this season as Minnesota is off to a 7-3 start, and is often tasked with guarding the opponent's top offensive player. Carrington is averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but is shooting just 5-of-30 from the perimeter.

Carrington has been dealing with an injury to his shooting wrist, and suffered an ankle injury in the win over Nebraska. Gophers coach Ben Johnson released a statement on Tuesday.

"We fully support Braeden as he takes this time to focus on his mental health. Myself, our administration and our team will do whatever we can to help him and I admire Braeden for his courage. We will be here to assist him every step of the way," Johnson said.

The Gophers host IUPUI Tuesday night at Williams Arena in non-conference action.



