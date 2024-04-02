Gophers forward Jimmy Snuggerud returning for junior season

article

After coming up one game short of the NCAA Frozen Four, the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team is getting one of its top scorers back next season.

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud announced on Tuesday he’s returning for the 2024-25 season. Snuggerud was drafted No. 22 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

"I am excited to announce I'm coming back to the University of Minnesota next season," Snuggerud said in a statement. "It was a tough ending to this season, and I feel like we have some unfinished business to accomplish. I am committed to this team and excited for the opportunity next year with the Gophers. I watched Brock Faber come back for his junior year and I feel like I can take the same path as Brock to the NHL, and help the Gophers win a national championship."

Snuggerud has 84 points, including 42 goals, in 79 career games for the Gophers. He had 34 points this season, including 21 goals, in 38 games. He led the team in goals, game-winning goals (6) and power-play goals (6). He also won a gold medal this year with Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

The Chaska native joins Nick Bjugstad, Ryan Potulny, Thomas Vanek, Troy Riddle and Erik Westrum as Gophers to score at least 20 goals in consecutive seasons.