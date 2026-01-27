Gophers football visits national champion Indiana, has 4 trophy games on 2026 schedule

The Brief The Gophers football team released its 2026 regular season schedule Tuesday night. Minnesota opens the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 3, against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers travel to defending national champion Indiana, and will have four rivalry trophy games.



The University of Minnesota football team announced its 2026 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

The Gophers will face the defending College Football Playoff national champions, and have four trophy games next season. Minnesota will enter Year 10 under P.J. Fleck and are coming off an 8-5 season in 2025. It ended with a 20-17 win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl.

Gophers 2026 regular season schedule

What we know:

Here’s a look at Minnesota’s 2026 regular season schedule. All seven home games will be at Huntington Bank Stadium:

September 3 – Eastern Illinois (Thursday night opener)

September 12 – Mississippi State

September 19 – Akron

September 26 – at Washington

October 3 – Michigan

October 10 – at Purdue

October 17 – BYE

October 24 – Iowa

October 31 – at Indiana

November 7 – UCLA

November 14 – at Penn State

November 21 – Northwestern

November 28 – at Wisconsin

Gophers’ schedule takeaways

Why you should care:

The Gophers have three straight home games, and play four of their first five on campus. Their biggest non-conference test will be Sept. 12 against Mississippi out of the SEC.

Minnesota opens Big Ten play at Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The Gophers have four rivalry trophy games in 2026. They’ll host Michigan on Oct. 3 for the Little Brown Jug. They host Iowa on Oct. 24 in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. They travel to Penn State on Nov. 14 for the Liberty Bell Trophy, and end the regular season at Wisconsin in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Also on the schedule – a Halloween clash at Indiana, which just completed a perfect season to win the national championship.

Game times for all 12 kickoffs will be announced at later dates.

Fleck with Gophers

What's next:

The 2026 season will mark Fleck’s 10th at Minnesota. He is 66-44 overall, and 39-40 in nine seasons. The Gophers are also 7-0 in bowl games under Fleck.