Gophers football team moves Saturday's Spring Game indoors, closed to public

River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:48 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, La Crosse County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:47 PM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Gophers football team moves Saturday's Spring Game indoors, closed to public

Maroon beat Gold 24-17 in the Gophers football Spring Game on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium to win Goldy's Cup. ((credit: University of Minnesota Athletics))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team is moving its April 22 Spring Game indoors and it will be closed to the public for the second straight year, coach PJ Fleck announced on Wednesday.

It’s also the third time in four years the game is being moved indoors, likely because of weather. Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of about 40 degrees, and while cloudy, should stay dry. The Gophers are also having scoreboard renovations done at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Gophers football team learning through mistakes at spring practice

The Gophers football team held practice outside at Huntington Bank Stadium on Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s.

"It is unfortunate that we need to move the game indoors," Fleck said in a statement. "But without a usable scoreboard at the stadium because of construction and the ongoing rain and threat of inclement weather in the Midwest, we wanted to do what was best for our fans and student-athletes. Moving the game inside allows our fans to enjoy it live on BTN or on the radio. We will plan an event during training camp where we can collect diapers for the community and fans can donate their personalized oars as well."

The Gophers will hold their annual spring scrimmage at 11 a.m. Saturday at Athletes Village, and fans can watch it live on Big Ten Network.

Because the game is being moved indoors, the team’s annual oar collection and diaper drive are postponed and will be held at a fan-friendly event during fall camp.