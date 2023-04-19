Gophers football team moves Saturday's Spring Game indoors, closed to public

article

The University of Minnesota football team is moving its April 22 Spring Game indoors and it will be closed to the public for the second straight year, coach PJ Fleck announced on Wednesday.

It’s also the third time in four years the game is being moved indoors, likely because of weather. Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of about 40 degrees, and while cloudy, should stay dry. The Gophers are also having scoreboard renovations done at Huntington Bank Stadium.

"It is unfortunate that we need to move the game indoors," Fleck said in a statement. "But without a usable scoreboard at the stadium because of construction and the ongoing rain and threat of inclement weather in the Midwest, we wanted to do what was best for our fans and student-athletes. Moving the game inside allows our fans to enjoy it live on BTN or on the radio. We will plan an event during training camp where we can collect diapers for the community and fans can donate their personalized oars as well."

The Gophers will hold their annual spring scrimmage at 11 a.m. Saturday at Athletes Village, and fans can watch it live on Big Ten Network.

Because the game is being moved indoors, the team’s annual oar collection and diaper drive are postponed and will be held at a fan-friendly event during fall camp.