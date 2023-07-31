Gophers football team hosting 2 fall camp practices open to fans

article

The University of Minnesota football team announced Monday it will have two fall camp practices open to the public, ahead of the Aug. 31 season-opener against Nebraska.

The Gophers will have Family Day and host a 7 p.m. practice at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5. It will be Family Day, after the Gophers had to move the Spring Game indoors due to weather. There will be a Fan Fest on the West Plaza, and the Gophers will host their annual Diaper Drive. The program has donated more than 115,000 diapers in the last six years to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, which then gets them to families in need.

Fans attending Saturday’s practice should drop off diapers outside the stadium near the Tribal Nations Plaza. Fans attending should also bring a decorated oar, which will be placed in the tunnel near the Minnesota locker room as players enter the field on game days.

The Gophers’ second practice open to fans will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Athletes Village on campus.

PJ Fleck is entering his seventh season at Minnesota with a 44-27 overall record, including a 26-26 mark in Big Ten play and 4-0 record in bowl games. The Gophers have won at least nine games in each of the last three full seasons.

You can watch the Gophers face the Cornhuskers to open the 2023 season on Fox 9.