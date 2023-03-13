Gophers football hosting Pro Day on Wednesday for at least 10 players

article

The University of Minnesota football team is hosting its annual pro day for the program’s potential pro prospects Wednesday morning on campus.

The event is not open to the public, and will feature at least 10 Gophers’ players. They include:

Chuck Filiaga

Jordan Howden

Mohamed Ibrahim

Tanner Morgan

Axel Ruschmeyer

Thomas Rush

John Michael Schmitz

Terell Smith

Mariano Sori-Marin

Matthew Trickett

The Gophers’ Pro Day will include scouts and front office staffers from across the NFL, largely for athletes that were not involved in last month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Minnesota was represented at the Combine by Mo Ibrahim, John Michael Schmitz, Terell Smith and Jordan Howden.

Ibrahim set school or season records in nearly every Gophers’ rushing category, and will leave Minnesota as one of the best running backs in program history. Schmitz earned several preseason offensive line accolades, and was among the top rated offensive linemen in the country for college football on Pro Football Focus.

He's the first Gophers' center to earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors since Greg Eslinger, from 2003-05. Schmitz could be a first round pick.

Smith had a break out final season with the Gophers, starting all 13 games and finishing with 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He added five pass break-ups, two interceptions and forced one fumble.

Howden made 49 career starts, finishing with 240 career tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass break-ups and had four interceptions. The Gophers finished the 2022 season 9-4, and had at least nine wins for the third time in the last four seasons.

Minnesota has had 11 players taken in the NFL Draft the last three years.