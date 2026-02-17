Gophers football to host Spring Game April 25

The Brief The Gophers football team announced it will hold a Spring Game on April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It's free and open to the public. The Gophers have not held a spring scrimmage open to the public since 2021. Minnesota is coming off an 8-5 season, which ended with a 20-17 win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl.



For the first time in five years, the University of Minnesota football team will have a Spring Game.

Gophers Spring Game

What we know:

The Gophers announced Tuesday they will hold their Spring Game on April 25 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It will be free to attend for the general public.

The Gophers have not had a Spring Game since 2021, mostly due to weather concerns, but also due to the fear of losing players to the transfer portal. The 2021 game had a reduced crowd due to COVID-19 concerns. Here's a look at other spring games under P.J. Fleck:

In 2025 and 2024, the Gophers canceled their spring games and instead held indoor scrimmages that were open to family and friends of players, and members of Dinkytown Athletes, the school's collective for name, image and likeness.

In 2019, 2022 and 2023, the spring scrimmages were moved from Huntington Bank Stadium to the Athletes Village indoor facility because of weather concerns.

In 2018, the Gophers had a Spring Game but moved it up to Thursday due to a weekend snowstorm.

The 2020 Spring Game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That came after the Gophers went 11-2 in 2019, the program's best record in 115 years, and interest in Gophers' football was as high as it's ever been.

What we don't know:

Gophers’ officials have not yet announced a start time, what time gates will open, parking, pregame fan activities and broadcast information. Those details will be announced in the future.

The Gophers’ Spring Game marks the end of the spring season, and it’s the last time to watch the team in action before they return for fall camp to start the 2026 season.

Bring an Oar, donate diapers

What you can do:

The Gophers are encouraging fans who plan to attend to bring a decorated oar, and contribute to their annual Diaper Drive. Fans who bring decorated oars as part of P.J. Fleck’s "Row the Boat" culture will have them displayed on the wall inside the tunnel near the team’s locker room.

The team runs by them every time they enter the field.

Fans can also bring diapers to a drop-off site outside Huntington Bank Stadium, near the Tribal Nations Plaza. They will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, which distributes them to local families in need.

Gophers’ fans have donated more than 120,000 diapers since the initiative started in 2017.

Gophers under Fleck

By the numbers:

The Gophers went 8-5 in Fleck’s ninth season at Minnesota. It ended with a 20-17 win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl. Fleck is 66-44 with the Gophers including 39-40 in Big Ten play, and is 7-0 in bowl games.

Fleck recently received a $700,000 bonus as part of a new contract with the Gophers.