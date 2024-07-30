Gophers football holding practice open to public on Saturday

article

The University of Minnesota football team is hosting its annual F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day as part of fall camp on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers have made it a tradition to open one fall camp practice to fans, with the Spring Game no longer a thing. This year’s will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and those attending should park in the Maroon Lot on the northwest side of Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fans will enter the stadium through Gate E on the southwest side, and can watch practice between Sections 139-142.

The Gophers and P.J. Fleck will host their annual Diaper Drive as part of the event. Fans are encouraged to bring disposable diapers and wipes that will be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota, which then gets them to families in need.

Those attending should also bring a decorated oar that can be added inside Huntington Bank Stadium. They get placed on the walls of the tunnel that connects Minnesota’s locker room to the field. They’re among the last things the team sees before taking the field on game day at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Both diapers and oars will be collected at the Tribal Nations Plaza as fans enter the stadium.

Concessions will be available for purchase, including hot dogs, brats, ice cream, popcorn, pop, water, beer, wine and seltzers.

The Gophers open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.