Gophers: Cody Lindenberg back, Taylor and Evans out against Wisconsin

It’s Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium as the University of Minnesota football team hosts rival Wisconsin in the regular season finale and the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The Gophers got good and bad news on the availability report released two hours before kickoff. Lineback Cody Lindenberg is not listed, which means he should be available for the first time since a 27-26 loss to Illinois. Lindenberg missed losses at Purdue and at Ohio State. The Gophers will be without safety Darius Green after he suffered an injury at Purdue.

Minnesota will be thin at running back, as Darius Taylor and Zach Evans are both out. That leaves Jordan Nubin, the No. 5 running back at the start of the season, as the starter. Sean Tyler would be the second option, but he’s had fumbling issues this season. Nubin had 204 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Michigan State earlier this season.

Wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington is listed as questionable. He was carted off the field with a leg injury earlier this season on Homecoming against Louisiana. Brockington posted on his Instagram this week that he's back.

Saturday marks the final regular season home game for several seniors, led by Chris Autman-Bell, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Tyler Nubin. The Gophers need a win over the Badgers to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe in Minneapolis for the third straight year, and earn bowl eligibility for the fifth time in P.J. Fleck’s seven seasons at Minnesota.