Gophers Coaches Show: Catching up with Lindsay Whalen

It’s Week 4 of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9 after the end of the football season. This week, we catch up with University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

She’s back on the sidelines with the Gophers after missing a win at Rutgers and a home loss to Maryland after having emergency surgery to remove her appendix. Whalen said she had the surgery done exactly three weeks ago.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, after beating Wisconsin 82-66 in her return, the Gophers have lost three straight since and are 9-11 overall, and just 2-6 in Big Ten play. The recent stretch includes an 83-75 loss to Ohio State, a 105-49 loss to Iowa and a close 74-71 loss at Michigan State that went down to the wire.

Whalen joins Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim and Gophers women’s basketball play-by-play man Justin Gaard to talk about her return, the loss to Michigan State and what players have stepped up through 20 games this season, including Sara Scalia and Deja Winters. Scalia leads Minnesota in scoring at 16.4 points per game, and Winters is shooting nearly 43 percent from the perimeter while averaging 11.6 points per game.

Whalen and the crew also preview Thursday’s game at Purdue as the Gophers aim for their third Big Ten win of the season, and give a look at the 10-game stretch before the Big Ten Tournament.

Watch the full video for this week’s episode of the Gophers Coaches Show with Lindsay Whalen!