Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

Gophers Coaches Show: Catching up with Lindsay Whalen

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9

Gophers Coaches Show: Catching up with Lindsay Whalen

This week on the Gophers Coaches Show, we catch up with University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s Week 4 of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9 after the end of the football season. This week, we catch up with University of Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen.

She’s back on the sidelines with the Gophers after missing a win at Rutgers and a home loss to Maryland after having emergency surgery to remove her appendix. Whalen said she had the surgery done exactly three weeks ago.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, after beating Wisconsin 82-66 in her return, the Gophers have lost three straight since and are 9-11 overall, and just 2-6 in Big Ten play. The recent stretch includes an 83-75 loss to Ohio State, a 105-49 loss to Iowa and a close 74-71 loss at Michigan State that went down to the wire.

Whalen joins Fox 9 Sports Reporter Pierre Noujaim and Gophers women’s basketball play-by-play man Justin Gaard to talk about her return, the loss to Michigan State and what players have stepped up through 20 games this season, including Sara Scalia and Deja Winters. Scalia leads Minnesota in scoring at 16.4 points per game, and Winters is shooting nearly 43 percent from the perimeter while averaging 11.6 points per game.

Whalen and the crew also preview Thursday’s game at Purdue as the Gophers aim for their third Big Ten win of the season, and give a look at the 10-game stretch before the Big Ten Tournament.

Watch the full video for this week’s episode of the Gophers Coaches Show with Lindsay Whalen!