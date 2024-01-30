Gopher Coaches Show: Dawn Plitzuweit talks Illinois loss, Mara Braun injury

The Gopher Coaches Show continues on FOX 9 and this week, we’re talking University of Minnesota women’s basketball.

Dawn Plitzuweit and the Gophers are facing their first real adversity of the season. They lost 73-68 at Illinois on Sunday, and lost star guard Mara Braun to injury in the fourth quarter with a 57-50 lead. Braun is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury while landing on an Illini player after a made 3-pointer. The injury required surgery, and there isn’t a timetable for her return.

Braun leads the Gophers in scoring at 17.8 points per game, and is second on the team in three-point percentage.

Minnesota fell to 14-6 on the season and 4-5 in Big Ten play. FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN Gophers women’s basketball play-by-play voice Justin Gaard talked with Plitzuweit about Braun’s injury, the loss at Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten season.

Mallory Heyer also joins the show, and freshman Grace Grocholski shows us what makes her such an effective perimeter shooter.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gopher Coaches Show on FOX 9!