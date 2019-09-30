Game times announced for Twins' playoff games at Yankee Stadium

article

The Minnesota Twins learned Monday the start times for Games 1 and 2 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Game 1 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium is set for 6:07 p.m. Friday, and will be broadcast on MLB Network. Game 2 is set for 4:07 p.m. Saturday, and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

The teams will have a day off to travel, and Game 3 at Target Field would likely be Monday night. The time for that game has not been announced.

The Twins finished off the 2019 regular season with 101 victories, and set a major league record with 307 home runs. That’s one ahead of the Yankees. They also set an MLB record with five players having at least 30 home runs. They’re led by Nelson Cruz’s 41, Max Kepler (36), Miguel Sano (34), Eddie Rosario (32) and Mitch Garver (31).

Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the team left Kansas City he expects Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez to be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Yankees. Kepler has been out with a shoulder injury, and Gonzalez has missed time with an oblique injury.

The Twins have until 10 a.m. Friday to announce their playoff roster, and it’s not known if infielder Luiz Arraez will be on it. He suffered an ankle injury on Saturday at Kansas City and had to be carted off the field.

This year marked the Twins’ first division title since 2010, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2004.