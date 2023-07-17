FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Lonsdale on July 19

We're down to our final at-bat for this year's FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.

FOX 9 is heading to Lonsdale on Wednesday, July 19, for a game between the Lonsdale Aces and the Norwood Indians. There will be live music, some Fungo golf, and of course, chatting with team legends.

Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from Trenda Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. on July 19. You can watch all the action live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

Lonsdale Aces vs. Norwood Indians