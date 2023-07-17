FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Lonsdale on July 19
LONSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - We're down to our final at-bat for this year's FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.
FOX 9 is heading to Lonsdale on Wednesday, July 19, for a game between the Lonsdale Aces and the Norwood Indians. There will be live music, some Fungo golf, and of course, chatting with team legends.
Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from Trenda Memorial Park starting at 5 p.m. on July 19. You can watch all the action live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.
Lonsdale Aces vs. Norwood Indians
- 7:30 p.m.
- Trenda Memorial Park, 250 Main St. N, Lonsdale
- Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W S to MN-19 (exit 69) toward Northfield/New Prague. Turn right on MN-19 W. Turn right onto Main St. N. Turn right at NW Birch St. The ballpark will be on your right.