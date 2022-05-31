Fox 9 Sports Now: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson hosts camp for kids at DeLaSalle

Justin Jefferson has emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL over his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday, he gave kids in the Twin Cities the thrill of a lifetime, hosting a football camp at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis with the help of Hard Count Athletics. Hundreds of kids showed up to go through drills, play flag football and catch some passes from Jefferson.

"It’s amazing. We’ve been doing so many camps in California and Texas, to finally bring it to Minnesota and see all these kids and see how happy they are to get started, it’s amazing," Jefferson told Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim.

The Vikings drafted Jefferson in 2020 with a first round pick from the Buffalo Bills in a deal that sent Stefon Diggs to the east coast. Jefferson became an immediate star, making 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Last year, he had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was 16 yards short of a Vikings’ single-season receiving yards record, set by Randy Moss.

So what was his message to the kids at camp?

"Just to have fun at this age. They’re at an age where nothing is too serious," Jefferson said.

Jefferson and the Vikings are in the final stages of organized team activities with a new coaching staff, looking to get back to the postseason after finishing 8-9 last year and missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight year.