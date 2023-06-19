Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Twins with Justin Morneau

The Minnesota Twins are .500 at 36-36 as we come up on the hallway point of the Major League Baseball regular season, and have a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division.

That’s despite some significant struggles at the late up and down the lineup. The Twins lead MLB with 742 strikeouts on the season. They’re projected to strike out 1,670 times over a 162-game season, which would break the single-season record of 1,596 set by the Chicago Cubs in 2021.

That’s not a record any franchise wants to be a part of. Sunday, Byron Buxton took a called third strike with the bases loaded, two out and the Twins trailing 6-4 in the eighth inning. The Twins lost three out of four, at Target Field, to the Detroit Tigers.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Twins’ legend and now analyst Justin Morneau to talk about the team’s struggles at the plate. While frustrating to watch, what matters right now is that the Twins are atop the AL Central.

