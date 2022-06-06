Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Timberwolves with Trent Tucker

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter one of the most critical offseasons in the history of the franchise fresh off having made a big move to shake up the front office.

The Timberwolves last week introduced Tim Connelly as the team’s new president of basketball operations. They reportedly brought him to Minnesota on a five-year, $40 million deal that also gives him equity ownership stake in the team. By the end of 2023, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will take over majority ownership from Glen Taylor.

Connelly comes to Minnesota after spending nine seasons with the Denver Nuggets. He revamped the roster there, led by two straight MVP seasons from Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have been to the NBA Playoffs four straight years.

After winning 46 regular season games and getting to the Western Conference Playoffs for the second time since 2004, the hope is bringing Connelly to the lead the front office will make that the standard going forward.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with NBA champion Trent Tucker to talk all things Timberwolves. They talk what Connelly's influence will be on the front office, Karl-Anthony Towns and his possible super-max contract extension, the future of D'Angelo Russell and how Chris Finch fits with Connelly moving forward.

Watch the video for the full segment with Jim Rich and Trent Tucker.