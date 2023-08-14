Former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook signing 1-year deal with Jets

article

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is headed to the East Coast, and he’s also headed to the AFC.

According to multiple reports, Cook is "planning to sign" a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million to play for the New York Jets. After being in the same division as Aaron Rodgers for his first six NFL seasons, the two are now teammates.

The Vikings released Cook back in June after the former second round pick out of Florida State was due up to $14 million for the 2023 season. Cook, who has been to four straight Pro Bowls, is coming off a season where he started every game for the first time in his career. He finished with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Over six seasons in Minnesota, Cook ran for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Cook is now on an offense that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., Corey Davis and Randall Cobb.

Also on Monday, former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made it official that he's headed to the New England Patriots.

With Cook’s departure, Alexander Mattison is the presumptive starter for the Vikings this season. The No. 2 running back job is currently a competition between Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride. In last Thursday’s preseason opener, Chandler had 11 carries for 41 yards, and four catches for 29 yards, all in the first half.

Nwangwu has missed most of training camp with an undisclosed injury.