Former Vikings great Chuck Foreman weights in on coaching search

The Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new general manager last week. Now, it’s time to find the franchise’s next head coach.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich talked with former Vikings great Chuck Foreman to get his thoughts on the team’s head coaching search. The Vikings have held initial interviews with nine candidates, after they spoke with New York Giants defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Patrick Graham over the weekend.

The Vikings have reportedly also shown interest in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been the head coach of the Wolverines since 2015. He led Michigan to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance this year, and led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl.

The Vikings have also held initial interviews with 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, L.A. Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles among others.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings' management team is expected to meet in-person with O'Connell, Morris and Ryans. The Rams beat the 49ers on Sunday to win the NFC Championship, and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.