Former Gophers’ wrestler Gable Steveson signing with Bills

Gable Steveson is leaving the wrestling ring to try and win an NFL job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former University of Minnesota All-American and NCAA champion is signing with the Buffalo Bills after a brief career in the WWE. Steveson is now trying to join Bob Hayes as the only athlete to win Olympic gold and a Super Bowl ring.

Steveson won three Big Ten titles as a heavyweight wrestler with the Gophers, two NCAA titles and won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2020. Steveson went 85-2 in his time at Minnesota.

He’s listed at 6-1 and 275 pounds, and is expected to play on the defensive line, something he's never done in his career. He’ll join former Gopher Brock Lesnar in trying to do so. Lesnar signed with the Vikings in 2004, but got cut.