Former Gophers’ star Jamison Battle transferring to Ohio State

Former University of Minnesota basketball standout Jamison Battle entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season, and he’s staying in the Big Ten.

One of the best Gophers’ players the last two seasons, Battle announced Thursday morning on Instagram he’s spending his final college season at Ohio State. He participated in Senior Day with the Gophers, earned a degree and will head to the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.

Battle was the Gophers’ second-leading scorer this season at 12.4 points per game, despite missing the first four games after having foot surgery before the season. He made 27 starts and shot 37 percent from the field, including 31 percent from the perimeter. Two seasons ago, he led the Gophers with 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game after transferring to Minnesota from George Washington.

He'll join current Totino-Grace star and two-time state champion Taison Chatman, who has signed to play with Ohio State next season.

Battle was expected to pursue professional opportunities before putting his name in the transfer portal. He was one of four players to leave the program after a 9-22 season, joining Ta’Lon Cooper, Treyton Thompson and Jaden Henley. Cooper will play next year at South Carolina, Thompson has committed to Stetson and Henley is heading to DePaul.

Ben Johnson and Minnesota has added Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. out of the transfer portal for next season, and could be looking to add as many as three more players. The Gophers will return leading scorer Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington and Joshua Ola-Joseph. Kadyn Betts redshirted, and the Gophers are hoping Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen return healthy from knee injuries. Minnesota is also bringing in four-star guard Cameron Christie.

Johnson will be looking to add at least another guard and wing to next year’s roster.