Former Gophers star Antoine Winfield Jr. standing out in Tampa Bay

Former University of Minnesota All-American safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is having a standout rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and you can watch him play on Fox 9 Thursday night.

The Chicago Bears host the Buccaneers for Thursday Night Football this week, and the game will be aired on Fox 9. Winfield was taken by Tampa Bay in the second round of the NFL Draft, and won a starting safety job on the defense in training camp.

He’s made an immediate impact, winning NFC Rookie of the Month honors for September after collecting 23 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended and a forced fumble. Among NFL rookies, Winfield is second in seconds, tied for second in tackles and tied for fourth in passes defended.

Winfield led the Gophers last year with 88 tackles, and was one of the top safeties in the country with seven interceptions.