Former Gophers' hockey star Dani Cameranesi retires from international play

After eight years representing the U.S. Women’s National Team in women’s hockey, former University of Minnesota star Dani Cameranesi on Wednesday announced her retirement from international play.

Cameranesi, a Plymouth native, made her international debut at the 2014 Nations Cup. She played in two Olympic games, and three IIHF World Championships. Over that time, Cameranesi collected 58 points, including 24 goals, in 87 career games. She won Olympic gold in 2018, silver in 2022 and IIHF World Championship golds in 2015 and 2019, and a silver medal last year.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to represent my country for the last eight years, and I can proudly say I am an Olympic gold and silver medalist. There is truly no greater feeling than putting on the red, white and blue, stepping on the ice and hearing the fans chant ‘USA,’" Cameranesi said. "I am forever grateful for the lessons, experiences and people I’ve met along my journey. Thank you hockey for the greatest years of my life. I cannot wait to see who puts on the number 24 jersey next. I’ll be watching and cheering loudly. Go Team USA!"

Cameranesi was a standout for the Gophers women’s hockey program from 2013-17, and collected 201 points and 93 goals. Both those numbers rank seventh in program history, in 143 career games. Cameranesi won back-to-back national championships with Minnesota in 2015 and 2016, and served as an assistant captain during her senior season.

Cameranesi is also one of seven Gophers in program history to be named as a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Top-10 Finalist in back-to-back seasons.



"Dani has had an incredible career in hockey - from her youth days, to Blake, to the Gophers and on to the Olympic team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "For us at the Gophers, she was tenacious on the puck. She had amazing speed, went hard to the net and got rewarded for her efforts. Other players can learn a lot from how Dani played. More than that, Dani is an awesome human being. She will be very successful in whatever comes next and we wish her all the best."