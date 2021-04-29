Former Gophers DB Benjamin St.-Juste drafted by Washington Football Team in 3rd round

article

For the second straight year, the University of Minnesota football team has a defensive player in the secondary going to the National Football League.

Defensive back Benjamin St.-Juste was taken No. 75 overall in the second round by the Washington Football Team.

St.-Juste played two seasons with the Gophers after transferring from Michigan. He made 13 starts in 2019, and made 45 tackles, 1.5 for a loss and tied for a team-high with 10 pass break-ups. He made five starts in 2020, and made 14 tackles with three pass break-ups. He missed two games due to COVID-19 issues, and got in front on NFL scouts and front office personnel at the Senior Bowl in January.

St.-Juste was rated the second-best recruit out of Canada in 2017, signing with Michigan. He played in 12 games as a reserve, making three tackles before redshirted the following fall due to a hamstring injury.

St.-Juste joins Antoine Winfield Jr. as a secondary player drafted for the second straight year. Winfield was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay last season.