ESPN's 'College GameDay' coming to Twin Cities for sold-out Gophers-Badgers game

article

ESPN's College GameDay will visit the Twin Cities next Saturday as the Gophers take on the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten West division title.

The stop will be the first time in the show's history that Minnesota has played host to the popular college football pre-game program.

In an email, the university bookstore was already promoting College GameDay gear that will be available starting early next week on campus. Shirts are being offered online were listed for $22.99 to $32.99 with a hoodie for $49.99.

An email from the college bookstore was promoting Gopher gear that will be available for College GameDay's visit. (University of Minnesota Bookstore / Supplied)

The visit comes after pressuring by Coach P.J. Fleck earlier in the season in which he called on the national show to visit for the Gophers' game against Penn State, a game that ended with the Gophers upsetting the Nittany Lions. Instead, ESPN opted to highlight a matchup between top teams Alabama and LSU.

The Gophers are ranked tenth in the College Football Playoff rankings; the Badgers are just behind at 12.

Advertisement

Whichever team wins on Saturday will go on to face #2 Ohio State in the Big Ten conference championship.

The Gophers kick off at TCF Bank Stadium at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday. The game was already sold out by the morning of Nov. 24.