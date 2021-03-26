Duluth advances in NCAA hockey tourney after Michigan faces COVID-19 protocols

The University of Minnesota Duluth is advancing in the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament after the University of Michigan won't be able to play due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement from NCAA officials.

The game was scheduled for Friday afternoon at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota. Ruled a no-contest, Duluth moves on to the regional final

The NCAA came to decision after consulting the Fargo Cass Public Health Department.

This is the second no-contest due to COVID-19 in the tournament. On Thursday, Notre Dame was ruled unable play due to the virus. Boston College advanced.

All five DI hockey teams from Minnesota made it to the NCAA tournament this year.