Gophers men's hockey take third-seed spot in NCAA hockey tournament

The Gophers men's hockey team has been named the third seed in the NCAA hockey tournament set to start next weekend.

The University of Minnesota, one of 16 teams to make the tournament, will be the top seed in the Loveland Region bracket and set the take on Omaha in the first round next Saturday.

If they win, the Gophers could end up facing Minnesota State in the second round, if MSU can top Quinnipiac.

Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, and Bemidji all also earned tournament berths. North Dakota took the top seed for the tournament while the Wisconsin Badgers are in the fourth seed, meaning all five of the state's D-1 men's hockey teams got selected for the tournament.

The opening rounds will take place next weekend, followed by the Frozen Four and championship game in Pittsburgh on April 8 and 10 respectively.

Puck drop for the Gophers will be Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m.