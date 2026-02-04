Dawn Plituzweit has Gopher women on 4-game win streak

The Brief This week on the FOX 9 Gopher Coaches Show, Ahmad Hicks and Justin Gaard catch up with University of Minnesota women's basketball coach Dawn Plituzweit. The Gophers are 16-6, 7-4 in Big Ten play and are on a four-game win streak, Mara Braun joined the show as the Gophers are on the cusp of their first NCAA Tournament bid under Plitzuweit.



Gophers on 4-game win streak

What we know:

The Gophers are 16-6 on the season, 7-4 in Big Ten play and have won four straight games over Oregon, Wisconsin, Penn State and most recently Purdue. Minnesota is putting itself in a position for its first NCAA Tournament appearance under Plitzuweit, though seven regular season games remain before the Big Ten Tournament.

"The biggest thing is that this is a team that wants to continue to learn and continue to grow," Plizuweit said.

Mara Braun is healthy

Why you should care:

Mara Braun is back healthy with the Gophers after foot injuries the past two seasons, but she’s taken on a bit of a different role this season. Braun is averaging 11 points and 2.4 assists per game, being more a facilitator than primary scorer.

"I’m just happy to be back on the floor, I’m so thankful to be back and healthy and we’re having a lot of fun. I think we have a lot of momentum right now, and the team is just having a really good time playing together," Braun said. "My mindset is just to make winning plays in whatever capacity that is."

Coach Plitzuweit was asked what’s changed in Braun’s adjusted role, and what has stood out in the team’s four-game win streak.

Mara’s voice all summer was different than it’s been. In the middle of January, you could hear the players during the timeouts coaching each other to a level that was different than we had done before," Plitzuweit said.

Gophers face No. 10 Iowa Thursday

What's next:

The Gophers hit the road for a pair of games, starting at No. 10-ranked Iowa Thursday night. They then head to New Jersey to face Rutgers.