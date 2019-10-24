Expand / Collapse search

Cook's 171 total yards, TD lead Vikings past Redskins 19-9

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Running back Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs against the defense of Montez Sweat #90 and Quinton Dunbar #23 of the Washington Redskins in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ( (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) )

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season and get a much-needed weekend off after a 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook was once again the offensive star for the Vikings. He finished 171 total yards and the game's only touchdown late in the first half. The Vikings have now won four straight games, and have five wins over NFC teams as they head to Kansas City to face a Chiefs team most likely without Patrick Mahomes.

Defensive Everson Griffen happy with win, but looking to improve

FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell caught up with defensive end Everson Griffen after the Vikings' 19-9 victory over Washington.

Cook became the fourth Vikings player ever to record at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in eight games or fewer Thursday night. He led the run game with 23 carries for 98 yards and added five catches for 73 yards, including a 31-yard gain on a screen pass.

Kirk Cousins was efficient, finishing 23-of-26 for 285 yards, didn’t have a turnover and had a 112.3 rating. Stefon Diggs finished with seven catches for 143 yards, and set a Vikings’ three-game record for receiving yards with 452, passing Randy Moss.

Dalvin Cook: Win showed toughness from Vikings

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a stand out performance in the team's win over Washington. FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell caught up with him and other players after the game.

Thursday night also marked the return of former Vikings Case Keenum and Adrian Peterson to U.S. Bank Stadium. Keenum was 12-of-16 for 130 yards in the first half, but didn’t play in the second half due to a concussion. Peterson was the workhorse for the Redskins with 14 carries for 76 yards, and two catches for 27 yards.

The Vikings’ defense kept Washington out of the end zone, forced two turnovers and got sacks from Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Anthony Barr.

Kirk Cousins shows gratitude to Washington for start of career

Following a 19-9 victory, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins voiced his thanks again to Washington for being the team where he started his professional career.

The Redskins’ only points came on three field goals from Dustin Hopkins.

Dan Bailey was a perfect 4-of-4 on field goals Thursday from 50, 29, 27 and 40 yards. Bailey is now 11-of-13 on field goals this season.