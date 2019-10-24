Cook's 171 total yards, TD lead Vikings past Redskins 19-9

article

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season and get a much-needed weekend off after a 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook was once again the offensive star for the Vikings. He finished 171 total yards and the game's only touchdown late in the first half. The Vikings have now won four straight games, and have five wins over NFC teams as they head to Kansas City to face a Chiefs team most likely without Patrick Mahomes.

Cook became the fourth Vikings player ever to record at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in eight games or fewer Thursday night. He led the run game with 23 carries for 98 yards and added five catches for 73 yards, including a 31-yard gain on a screen pass.

Kirk Cousins was efficient, finishing 23-of-26 for 285 yards, didn’t have a turnover and had a 112.3 rating. Stefon Diggs finished with seven catches for 143 yards, and set a Vikings’ three-game record for receiving yards with 452, passing Randy Moss.

Thursday night also marked the return of former Vikings Case Keenum and Adrian Peterson to U.S. Bank Stadium. Keenum was 12-of-16 for 130 yards in the first half, but didn’t play in the second half due to a concussion. Peterson was the workhorse for the Redskins with 14 carries for 76 yards, and two catches for 27 yards.

The Vikings’ defense kept Washington out of the end zone, forced two turnovers and got sacks from Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Anthony Barr.

The Redskins’ only points came on three field goals from Dustin Hopkins.

Dan Bailey was a perfect 4-of-4 on field goals Thursday from 50, 29, 27 and 40 yards. Bailey is now 11-of-13 on field goals this season.