Cave grand slam, Cruz's 7 RBI lead Twins over White Sox 14-2 for series win

article

Jake Cave started the offensive onslaught with a grand slam Sunday, and Nelson Cruz continued his torrid hitting against the Chicago White Sox with two homers, two doubles and seven RBI as the Minnesota Twins beat the White Sox 14-2 on Sunday to finish off a series win.

Kenta Maeda went five strong innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one. He threw 84 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Cave’s opposite field grand slam in the first inning gave the Twins the early 4-0 lead. Cruz hit a bases clearing double to right in the second for a 7-0 lead, and it was 9-0 after two innings with a run-scoring double from Eddie Rosario and Luis Arraez’s RBI single.

The only runs Maeda allowed came in the bottom of the fifth on Luis Robert’s two-run homer to center, his first major league homer.

Cruz hit a three-run blast to left in the eighth to give the Twins a 13-2 lead, and Marwin Gonzalez added a solo blast to right. In his last 19 games in Chicago, Cruz has 11 homers and 34 RBI.

The Twins scored 27 runs over three games in Chicago, and hit four homers on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Twins head home to Minneapolis 2-1, with an off-day Monday before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals for the home opener on Tuesday at Target Field.