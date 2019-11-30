Casey O'Brien after surgery: 'I'm going to be just fine'

article

After undergoing surgery this week, Casey O'Brien was back at TCF Bank Stadium for the big Minnesota-Wisconsin match-up.

Against doctor's orders, special teams player O'Brien made sure he was in the house for the big game. As the second half o the game kicked off, he spoke with ESPN's Maria Taylor about his recovery.

On Wednesday, O'Brien, who has already battled and beat cancer four times in his life, underwent a procedure to remove a spot on his lung.

After the surgery, university officials told FOX 9 that O'Brien was recovery well. Speaking in a suite with Taylor during the Gophers game, O'Brien said he was doing great.

"I wanted this team and this state to see me and know that I'm okay and I'm going to be just fine," said O'Brien, explaining why he made a point to show up for the game.

O'Brien story of perseverance made headlines earlier this season as he got a chance to take the field for the first time, holding kicks for the Gophers during the team's game as the Gophers took on Rutgers.

After taking to the field for the first time, O'Brien embraced head coach P.J. Fleck.