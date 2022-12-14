Expand / Collapse search
Carlos Correa leaves Twins after 1 season, agrees to mega deal with Giants

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 8:19AM
Sports
FOX 9

Carlos Correa on possible free agency: 'If the Twins want me, come get me'

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is making it clear what it will take for the team to keep him around: Pay him.

MINNEAPOLIS - While most of us were sleeping Tuesday night, the Carlos Correa era officially came to an end with the Minnesota Twins after one season.

According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, Correa and the San Francisco Giants agreed late Tuesday night to a 13-year, $350 million contract with a full no-trade clause. Correa, during Spring Training last year, signed a three-year, $105 million deal with the Twins that stunned the local sports scene.

Bu after knowing the full details of the contract, it was expected he would be gone after one season. The deal included opt-outs after each season. Correa, 28, hit .291 with 22 homers, 24 doubles and 64 RBI in 136 games. He was a mainstay at shortstop as the Twins dealt with injuries most of the season, and finished third in the American League Central Division at 78-84, missing the AL Playoffs for the second straight season.

He had his best two months late in the season, after the Twins had already lost division lead and their playoff fate was decided.

Correa goes to the Giants, who have won three World Series titles since 2010. The Twins reportedly made him an offer of 10 years, $285 million, but that’s not in the same ballpark as what he’s taking to head to the Giants.

Correa won five Diamond Awards with the Twins last season, including Team MVP, but it wasn’t enough to keep him in Minnesota. He said publicly he liked the Twins’ organization, but also said after the last home series they needed to pay up to keep him. Correa’s new contract is the fourth-highest guaranteed deal in Major League Baseball history.

"When I go out to the mall and when I go to the Dior store, when I see something I want, I get it," Correa said. "I ask how much it costs and I buy. So if you really want something you just go get it. I'm the product here and if they want my product, they just got to come get it."

The Twins now need a shortstop for the 2023 season, and it won’t be Royce Lewis after he suffered a torn ACL playing outfield in spot duty for the Twins last season. Xander Bogaerts went to the Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal, and Trea Turner went to the Phillies for 11 years and $300 million.

If they want a top-tier shortstop, their attention turns to Dansby Swanson, who won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves.

The Twins also need to address pitching, after acquiring Chris Archer and Chris Paddack in the offseason did not work.