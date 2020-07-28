Byron Buxton making Minnesota Twins 2020 debut Tuesday night

article

The Minnesota Twins will host the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night for their home opener in an empty Target Field, and they’ll have a familiar face back in center field.

Byron Buxton is in the lineup and batting ninth. He missed the opening series in Chicago while continuing to recover from a sprain in his left foot. He arrived to Twins’ Summer Camp a few days late after the birth of his second child, and a few days in, suffered a left foot injury while chasing a Nelson Cruz fly ball during an intra squad game.

Buxton went down after making a cut, and had to be carted off the field without putting any weight on his left leg. Multiple scans and tests taken that night and the following day showed no structural damage to the foot.

It’s the latest in a series of injuries for the fastest players in baseball. Buxton missed the last month of last season, including the playoffs, after having to have shoulder surgery following a collision at the outfield wall in Miami.

In his absence over the weekend, Jake Cave hit a first-inning grand slam Sunday as the Twins beat the White Sox 14-2 to finish the opening series 2-1.