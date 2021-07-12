Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff among 7 players added to 3M Open field

article

The 3M Open is set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and tournament officials last week announced six more player commitments.

The tournament will welcome fans back to full capacity this year after having no fans on the course in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, tournament officials announced they’ve received playing commitments from Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ and Cam Davis.

Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019, making an eagle on the par-5 No. 18 to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one shot. Wolff was in contention at the U.S. Open after 54 holes before finishing in a tie for 15th. Watson is a two-time Master’s champion, and missed the cut in his first appearance last year.

Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open, will be making his 3M Open debut. As will Kuchar, a nine-time PGA Tour winner. Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago, and tied for 12th in last year’s 3M Open.

Thompson is back to defend his title after winning by two shots last year for his second win on the PGA Tour. They’ll join a field that already includes Dustin Johnson, now the No. 1-ranked player in the World Golf Rankings, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Stewart Cink, Rickie Folwer, Jason Dufner and Lucas Glover, who won this past week.

Oosthuizen (13), Wolff (37), Watson (54), Kuchar (65), Davis (67) and Woodland (70) are all in the top 70 in the World Golf Rankings.

Top Americans DeChambeau, Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele won’t be in the field, as they’re representing U.S.A. in the Olympics.

The top players in the world this week are across the pond in England at Royal St. George Golf Club for The Open Championship.