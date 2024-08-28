Bob Motzko on Gophers at State Fair: ‘We’ve got a chance to be awful special’

Students are starting to return at the University of Minnesota, and before we know it hockey season will be starting at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Wednesday, Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko made the rounds at the Minnesota State Fair. Motzko is entering his seventh season at Minnesota and has a 134-71-17 record with the Gophers. Motzko led Minnesota to the national title game two seasons ago, and the Gophers fell short of the Frozen Four last season. The Gophers finished 23-11-5 overall and 13-7-4 in Big Ten play last season.

What are Motzko's State Fair go-to's?

Motzko said he never leaves the State Fair without having a Pronto Pup, and finds several ways to get his calories in. He and his son could spend an entire day up on Machinery Hill, and don’t be surprised if you see him near the livestock or at the Miracle of Birth Barn.

The 2024-25 Gophers

Minnesota’s top returning scorer from last season is forward Jimmy Snuggerud. He had a team-high 21 goals and added 13 assists, finishing second on the team in points. The Gophers also bring back Connor Kurth, who had seven goals and 14 assists last season, and Brody Lamb, who had 12 goals and 14 assists.

"I always say the first test I like to read is the eyeball test. The eyeball test right now is awful good," Motzko said. "We’ve got great leadership, depth all over our lineup, we’ve got a chance to be awful special."

The schedule

The Gophers start with an exhibition at St. Cloud State on Oct. 5. The season starts for real at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas against Air Force, UMass and Omaha. Then, they travel to Minnesota-Duluth.

Their home opener is Oct. 25 against St. Thomas before the two teams meet again the next night at Xcel Energy Center.

"We’re going to get tested right away," Motzko said.