Anthony Edwards to represent Timberwolves at NBA Draft Lottery

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will represent the team at the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, the team announced Monday.

Edwards, who finished second in NBA Rookie of the Year balloting behind LaMelo Ball and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was named All-Rookie First Team last week. The Timberwolves enter the NBA Draft Lottery with a 27.6 percent chance to land a top-three pick. If they get a pick outside the top three, it will go to the Golden State Warriors as part of the February 2020 trade that brought D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

"I look forward to representing the Timberwolves and state of Minnesota at this year’s draft lottery," Edwards said. "I remember the excitement for me during draft lottery and draft time last year and I hope to bring good luck for our fans tomorrow."

Edwards, who won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor multiple times, played in all 72 games for the Timberwolves this season. The No. 1 overall pick averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and shot 41.7 percent from the field. He also shot nearly 33 percent from the perimeter.

Edwards led NBA rookies in scoring, and was second with 171 made 3-pointers and second with 82 steals.

The Timberwolves have a nine percent chance to land the top pick, a 9.2 percent chance to get the No. 2 pick and a 9.4 percent chance to get the No. 3 pick. Minnesota has a 72.4 percent change to get a pick between No. 4 and No. 10, which would then go to the Warriors.