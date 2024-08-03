Anthony Edwards scores 26 in USA Olympic win over Puerto Rico

article

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards put on a show Saturday as the USA men’s basketball team routed Puerto Rico 104-83.

Edwards led the Americans with 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also had the highlight of the game with a windmill dunk in the fourth quarter after a steal.

Why it matters

Team USA improved to 3-0 at the Paris Olympics to close out pool play in Group B. They advance to the knockout stage in search of a gold medal. Team USA will be the No. 1 seed. The Americans are one of three teams to get out of pool play undefeated, joining Canada and Germany. They had a plus-64 point differential.

‘I’m the No. 1 option’

Edwards said during Team USA’s training camp he considered himself the No. 1 option on the roster. He showed it Saturday, hitting 11-of-14 shots from the field.

"It’s the best feeling ever. It’s a dream come true," Edwards said. "I’m making the most of it."

What’s next

Team USA advances to the Paris Olympics quarterfinals and will play Tuesday. The opponent and time are to be determined.