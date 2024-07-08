Anthony Edwards on Team USA in Paris: ‘I’m still the No. 1 option’

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has never been shy about his confidence. He took it to a new level this weekend as the U.S.A. men’s basketball team gets ready for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

A roster filled with NBA stars like Devin Booker, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and others – and Edwards says in his mind he’s among the best players on the team. During a workout at UNLV this weekend, Edwards made 18 straight 3-pointers.

He was one of the biggest reasons why the Timberwolves had their best season in 20 years, and made a run to the Western Conference Finals.

He was selected to the U.S. Men’s National Team back in April, a no-brainer at the time. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, he started all eight games and averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He led USA in scoring and minutes as they finished fourth in the event.

"I’m still the No. 1 option. Y’all might look at it differently, I don’t look at it differently. Hey, I just go out there and be myself, shoot my shots, play defense. They got to fit in to play around me," Edwards said of playing with his USA teammates.

Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring at 25.9 points per game last season. He also played 79 of the 82 regular season games. He had his moments of leadership and trash talk in the playoffs, telling the Nuggets "I’ll see y’all mother f*****s for Game 7" after Game 5 in Denver. He also called out teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for his consistent foul trouble, "Just stop f*****g fouling."

The Olympics start July 27 in Paris. The Americans are seeking their second straight gold medal.