Expand / Collapse search

Anthony Edwards scores 13 for USA in win over Canda at pre-Olympic tune-up

By
Published  July 11, 2024 1:53pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
article

Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Kelly Olynyk #13 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led Team USA in scoring in an 86-72 exhibition win over Canada Wednesday night in Las Vegas as they get ready to head to the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Anthony Edwards on Team USA: 'I'm the No. 1 option'

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards believes he's the No. 1 scoring option for Team USA at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

The USA Men’s Basketball Team will play five exhibition games before heading across the pond. Edwards didn’t start, but did score 13 points off the bench in 19 minutes as the Americans pulled away from Canada after a slow start.

It’s already been a big week for the Timberwolves’ standout guard, who signed a multi-million shoe deal with sports apparel juggernaut Adidas. Last weekend after workouts at UNLV, Edwards told reporters he considers himself the No. 1 scoring option on a roster littered with NBA stars.

Edwards faced one of his Timberwolves’ teammates Wednesday night as Nickeil Alexander-Walker plays for Canada. Alexander-Walker had five points in 13 minutes.

Team USA will face Australia on Monday in Abu Dhabi.