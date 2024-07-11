Anthony Edwards scores 13 for USA in win over Canda at pre-Olympic tune-up

article

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led Team USA in scoring in an 86-72 exhibition win over Canada Wednesday night in Las Vegas as they get ready to head to the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The USA Men’s Basketball Team will play five exhibition games before heading across the pond. Edwards didn’t start, but did score 13 points off the bench in 19 minutes as the Americans pulled away from Canada after a slow start.

It’s already been a big week for the Timberwolves’ standout guard, who signed a multi-million shoe deal with sports apparel juggernaut Adidas. Last weekend after workouts at UNLV, Edwards told reporters he considers himself the No. 1 scoring option on a roster littered with NBA stars.

Edwards faced one of his Timberwolves’ teammates Wednesday night as Nickeil Alexander-Walker plays for Canada. Alexander-Walker had five points in 13 minutes.

Team USA will face Australia on Monday in Abu Dhabi.