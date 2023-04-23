'I can't get swept': Anthony Edwards leads Timberwolves to 114-108 win over Nuggets

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t done just yet.

Carried on the shoulders of Anthony Edwards and needing overtime to get there, the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 Sunday night to avoid a series sweep, and extend their season at least one more game. Edwards scored 34 points on 12-of-27 shooting, including the biggest 3-pointer of the night to give the Timberwolves a 112-108 lead with 11 seconds to play in the extra session.

It’s his third straight game with over 30 points.

"I don't ever want to say I got swept in my career," Edwards said after the win. "I can't get swept."

He scored 16 points in the third quarter as the Timberwolves were down as many as nine, and the Target Center crowd was lacking energy with the season on the line.

"He’s building on what he did last year in the playoffs, which is impressive for a player his age. You know he’s not afraid of the moment, he’s seeing a lot of different defenses. The most important thing is his experience, just going through this. We’ve said it many times around our facility, the biggest shame about Naz (Reid) and Jaden (McDaniels) not playing, the biggest shame is those guys aren’t getting the experience of playing playoff basketball at this point in their career," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win. "That’s invaluable, for young players to do that at this time in the season, it bodes well for what they need to do to carry them into the summer."

Mike Conley Jr. added 19 points and eight assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Timberwolves led 96-84 with 2:37 to play, but the Nuggets forced overtime with a 12-0 run to finish regulation. Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit consecutive 3-pointers in the extra session to give the Timberwolves an offensive lift off the bench, and a 107-102 lead. Edwards’ final 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play in an isolation situation was the dagger.

The Timberwolves still trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, but head to Denver for Game 5 Tuesday night.