Ahmad Hicks goes 1-on-1 with Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, and now it’s game week as they head to Seattle Thursday night for their first preseason game.

The Vikings should feature one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the NFL this season between Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and first round pick Jordan Addison. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Ahmad Hicks went 1-on-1 with wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell to talk about the room, being a coach in the NFL after being a standout receiver himself and getting to coach Jefferson.

McCardell was one of the few coaches from Mike Zimmer’s staff to remain on with the Vikings after Kevin O’Connell was hired. Players vouched to Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to keep McCardell on staff.

McCardell played 16 NFL seasons between the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers. In 209 career games and 168 starts, McCardell had 883 catches for 11,373 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1996 and 2003.

Watch the video for the full segment with Keenan McCardell.