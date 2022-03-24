7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood launches 'The Minnesotan' wine

When you're talking wine pairing, the sport of hockey probably doesn't come to mind. But for a certain winery in Dellwood, Minnesota, it's a logical duo fitting perfectly like a hand in a hockey glove.

Winemaker Matt Scott created a new blend mixing his two passions – hockey and wine. With four Minnesota teams in the NCAA tournament beginning Thursday, it was the perfect time to release The Minnesotan, a red blend with black cherry, raspberry and blueberry aromas.

7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood, Minn. launched a new wine called The Minnesotan. (FOX 9)

Even more fitting, 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood is owned by former Gopher hockey star Ron Peltier and his family, the name honoring the #7 he wore as a Gopher.

The first vines were planted in 2012 and now there are over 7,000 vines on 11 acres.