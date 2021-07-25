Cameron Champ shoots bogey-free 66 to win 3M Open at 15-under

article

Cameron Champ is the newest winner of the 3M Open after shooting a bogey-free, 5-under par 65 on Sunday at TPC Twin Cities to finish at 15-under par, two shots clear of Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel.

But the win didn't come without some drama over the final nine holes.

Champ, 26, won his third PGA Tour event despite battling dehydration on the back nine on a hot Minnesota summer afternoon, and an eventful finishing hole. With a two-shot lead at 15-under par, Champ took driver out on No. 18 and hit it well left of the fairway. He was forced to chip out, lay up on the par-5 and hit a gap wedge from 127 yards to within a few feet for a tap-in par and the win.

Champ took the lead with a birdie on the par-4 11th to get to 14-under par, then made a birdie on the short par-4 16th to give himself breathing room for the final two holes.

"Coming down the stretch I felt very calm, very relaxed and kind of in my zone. Obviously 18 made it a little interesting. I felt like I hit a great second shot from where that lie was, and obviously hit a great approach there into about two feet and made the putt," Champ said.

Champ earns 500 points to move up to 47th in the FedEx Cup Playoffs standings, and takes home nearly $1.2 million in earnings. His 2021 PGA Tour season now includes this week's win, and three other top-20 finishes. He had a stretch earlier this season of five straight weeks where he either missed the cut or withdrew before tying for 11th at the John Deere Classic two weeks ago.

Cameron Tringale entered the day with a one-shot lead, but a triple bogey six on the par-3 13th took him out of contention. Gary Woodland started one shot back, but shot a 1-over par 72 to finish the tournament at 10-under par. The two previous 3M Open winners, Matthew Wolff and Michael Thompson, finished tied for 39th at 5-under par, as did Spring Lake Park native Troy Merritt.

This week also marked the return of fans to TPC Twin Cities after the 3M Open was held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PATRICK REED REPLACES BRYSON DECHAMBEAU IN OLYMPICS

Patrick Reed was in the scorer’s tent after his third round at the 3M Open in Blaine Saturday when he got a message that he needed to call Andy Levinson, the senior vice president with USA Golf.

He knew what was coming. Reed, No. 13 in the World Golf Rankings, was being named to the Olympics for golf. He’s replacing Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 in his final round of testing before he would’ve departed for Tokyo.

Reed was an alternate and next in line to be named to the Olympic team.

"Anytime I can represent my country and go play for my country, I'm going to do it no matter what, no matter where it is, no matter what time zone or how I have to get there or anything. When they gave me the name Captain America, the fans did, it feels like an obligation and a duty of mine to go out and play for our country whenever I can and whenever I get the call," Reed said after his final round Sunday at TPC Twin Cities. "To be able to call myself not just an Olympian but a two-time Olympian is pretty sweet. I look forward to going over there and playing. To be able to go in and represent our country with a small group of guys and go out there and try to bring home gold is just an honor I can't pass up."

Reed will have to pass three COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before he can fly to Tokyo. He’s hoping to leave by Tuesday morning.