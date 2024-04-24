2024 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

The lineup is set for the 2024 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.

FOX 9 is back on the road for the seventh season of the Town Ball Tour this summer. First up on June 5, FOX 9 travels south of the Twin Cities to visit the renovated Memorial Park in New Prague, home of the Orioles.

Then it's up to the northwest to Eden Valley on June 12, where the Hawks dominated their division last season with a stunning 12-4 overall record. On June 12, check out FOX 9's first-ever doubleheader extravaganza near Mill Lacs Lake in Pierz.

The tour continues on June 26 in southern Minnesota in Gibbon, where the Reds will be hunting for their first state tournament appearance since 2017. On July 3, 30 minutes south of the Twin Cities, FOX 9 rolls into Elko, where the Express have made 15 state tournament appearances.

Then on July 10, FOX 9 is in LeSueur, just southwest of the Twin Cities metro, to see the Braves play at Bruce Frank Field with their brand-new scoreboard.

The final stop this summer is July 17 at Riverside Park in Springfield, home of the Tigers.

FOX 9 has visited 50 ballparks since the start of the annual tour in 2018.

2024 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

The 2024 FOX 9 Town Ball schedule.

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays

June 5: New Prague

June 12: Eden Valley

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.