I-35 reopens in Iowa after blizzard shutdown

The Brief Interstate 35 in Iowa has reopened after being closed due to blizzard conditions. The interstate highway is back open between Albert Lea and Ames, Iowa. I-90 in Minnesota is also back open after a Sunday closure but MnDOT is recommending drivers avoid travel on the highway.



Interstate 35 has reopened in Iowa after it was shut down on Sunday due to blizzard conditions.

I-35 reopens

What we know:

The stretch of I-35 between Albert Lea, Minn. and Ames, Iowa re-opened around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The highway was shut down in both directions due to hazardous driving conditions.

The backstory:

The Iowa Department of Transportation closed the highway around 3 p.m. on Sunday due to the snowstorm.

The snowfall and strong winds made for difficult travel conditions along the I-35 corridor. The Iowa DOT also shut down much of I-80 from the Nebraska border to Iowa City. That highway is being re-opened in staggered starts on Monday.

Minnesota roads reopen

Local perspective:

In Minnesota, MnDOT closed southbound lanes on I-35 at Albert Lea to facilitate the Iowa closure. That closure coincided with the Iowa closure and those lanes have since reopened.

However, MnDOT did close I-90 and some other major highways on Sunday, and no travel was advised on most state highways in southern Minnesota during the course of the day on Sunday.

I-90 has since re-opened as of 10 a.m. but remains under a no-travel advisory between Albert Lea and Worthington. Highway 60 is also under a no travel advisor between Iowa and Mankato as well as Highway 15 between Iowa and Highway 19. Highway 247 between Highway 63 and Plainview also remains closed due to drifting.

No travel advisories also remain for state highways in Nobles, Jackson, Cottonwood, Martin, and Faribault counties. No travel advisory remain for some highways in Blue Earth, Brown, and Watonwan counties.