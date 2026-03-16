Upper Red Lake fishing regulations announced by Minnesota DNR

The Brief The Minnesota DNR has announced its updated fishing regulations on Upper Red Lake. During the 2026 open-water season, anglers will be allowed to keep five walleyes, with only one longer than 17 inches. The regulation aims to maintain healthy walleye populations and is unchanged from 2025.



Anglers on Upper Red Lake will follow familiar fishing regulations for the 2026 open-water season, which starts on Saturday, May 9.

Fishing regulations for Upper Red Lake

What we know:

Anglers can possess up to five walleyes, but only one can be longer than 17 inches. The regulation remains the same as last year, aiming to balance the young and spawning walleye populations, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says.

The DNR also says it is working with Red Lake Nation to manage the walleye population effectively, with a focus on harvesting immature fish under 17 inches to maintain a sustainable fishery.

Current fishing regulations for Upper Red Lake are detailed on the Minnesota DNR website.

Why you should care:

The DNR says that maintaining a balanced walleye population is crucial for the ecosystem and future fishing opportunities, and the regulation helps ensure that the walleye population remains healthy and abundant.

The department also emphasizes the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species in Upper Red Lake by encouraging anglers to clean and drain their equipment and dispose of unwanted bait properly.

Walleye management in Minnesota

The backstory:

The walleye management on Upper Red Lake is a collaborative effort between the Minnesota DNR and Red Lake Nation.

A press release says that a joint harvest plan was revised in 2015, and again in 2025 to ensure sustainable fishing practices.

The Upper Red Lake Citizen Advisory Committee plays a role in reviewing harvest totals and regulation options, offering recommendations to help shape fishing regulations for state waters.

What's next:

Winter harvest regulations for 2026-27 will be decided after the summer fishing season and fall assessments.