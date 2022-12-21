Expand / Collapse search
You'll need reservations to visit these US national parks in 2023

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 6:52PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

America's most popular national parks

The United States is home to 63 stunning national parks. Here's a look at some of the most visited.

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns resulted in millions of stir-crazy Americans to get out of their houses the first chance they got and actually spend quality time outdoors, including at national parks. 

But the sudden influx of visitors at the nation's most historic natural sites caused a huge strain on the entire National Park infrastructure. The requirement of reservations soon became the new norm in order to handle the record-breaking traffic. 

RELATED: Here's when you can visit U.S. national parks for free in 2023

Some parks have decided to drop their reservation requirements but some have decided to the new system maybe should have been in place a long time ago. 

Of the 63 major National Parks in the U.S., 9 are requiring some type of reservation on top of entrance fees in 2023. 

Washburn Fire/Yosemite

YOSEMITE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Late afternoon view of the Yosemite National Park and Merced River in Yosemite, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. The sky begins to clear after dense smoke from the Washburn Fire covered the valley earlier Monday. (Pho



1. Acadia National Park, Maine

2. Arches National Park, Utah

3. Glacier National Park, Montana

4. 4. HALEAKALĀ NATIONAL PARK, HAWAII

5. ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, COLORADO

6. SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, VIRGINIA

7. YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA

8. ZION NATIONAL PARK, UTAH

9. MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT, CALIFORNIA

Visits to national parks across the U.S. have been trending up in recent years.  Utah’s Zion National Park set new visitor records in 2021 as tourism bounced back from the shutdowns imposed during the early days of the pandemic.

A record number of visitors flocked to Yellowstone National Park last year despite fewer hotel rooms and campsites being available because of the coronavirus pandemic and construction projects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 


 